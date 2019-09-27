Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Bristol (BMY) Holder Regions Financial Has Raised Its Holding

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 33,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 790,631 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86M, up from 756,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 9.17M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 66,053 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, down from 68,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $194.6. About 1.21 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 7,416 shares to 66,393 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,967 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 249,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 87,982 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fruth Invest holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,983 shares. Founders Fin Secs Llc accumulated 0.29% or 19,612 shares. Intact Invest holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 54,500 shares. 47,079 were reported by Kames Capital Public Limited Company. Putnam Investments Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 847,782 shares. Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.42% or 39,521 shares. St Germain D J Communications owns 8,413 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited Company holds 0.1% or 10,007 shares. Lateef Inv Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 7,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 82,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Windsor Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 5,062 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,653 shares to 41,501 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

