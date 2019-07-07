Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Twele Capital Management Trimmed Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 94.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 23,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 24,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares to 754,681 shares, valued at $61.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.