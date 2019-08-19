Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Wallington Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined, Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.70 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.95M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 457,161 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc analyzed 34,322 shares as the company's stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $121.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 1.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.69M for 6.18 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank invested in 0.01% or 5,089 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 48,213 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,075 shares. Tiaa Cref owns 845,352 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle reported 1.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cap Int Ca accumulated 3,052 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Limited has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,692 shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parametrica Ltd owns 0.44% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,821 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 665,737 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 292,215 are held by Calamos Ltd Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 160,265 shares stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 21,760 shares.



Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Limited holds 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1 shares. Capital City Tru Communication Fl holds 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 5,458 shares. Laffer Investments, Tennessee-based fund reported 23,725 shares. 1,156 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Management Inc. Tru Inv Advisors holds 1.37% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,946 shares. American Rech Mngmt stated it has 5,764 shares. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Llc has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Horizon Limited has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.54% or 12,732 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

