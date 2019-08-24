Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Holding by $9.50 Million; Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $2.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,350 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.45M, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc by 2,980 shares to 27,135 shares, valued at $1.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.