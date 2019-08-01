Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While One Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $643,167; As Nordic American Tankers Limi (NAT) Stock Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Boosted Stake

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 20,779 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 24,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45M shares traded or 128.84% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limi (NAT) by 704.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% . The hedge fund held 190,716 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, up from 23,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordic American Tankers Limi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 718,466 shares traded. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM; 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects; 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 29,600 shares to 41,435 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,030 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 22,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.