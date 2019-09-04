Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Merriman Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $24.72 Million; Dillards (DDS) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Stake by $404,700

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.52. About 2.19M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 12,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 18,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 600,504 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 177.78% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-1.74 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06B for 14.85 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares to 24,834 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.