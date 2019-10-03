Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Hussman Strategic Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.76 Million; Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Raised Its Position by $2.00 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $220.62. About 20.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $192.04. About 791,501 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 98,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pzena Investment Llc stated it has 1.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 117,626 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.04% or 2,854 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 440,201 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,538 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 3,025 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 99,706 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs. Penobscot Invest Company holds 1.14% or 30,152 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc has 53,003 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.31M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 68,727 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,385 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Asset One Communications Limited stated it has 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 6,187 were accumulated by M&R Mgmt.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 41,413 shares to 8,649 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,217 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).