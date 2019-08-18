Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Founders Capital Management Increased Stake; Alethea Capital Management Decreased Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $679,104

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 59.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 14,979 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 18,785 shares to 5,930 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

