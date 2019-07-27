Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Declined While Wallington Asset Management Trimmed by $6.49 Million Its Stake; Js Capital Management Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 10,064 shares. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 6,967 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.12% or 26.17M shares. Atria Invs Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 7,492 shares. D L Carlson Invest accumulated 1.29% or 12,374 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Group has 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,458 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Management Llc reported 1,062 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability invested in 587 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hwg Lp holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,116 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 39 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares to 4,656 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).