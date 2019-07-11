Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Declined While Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Position by $1.30 Million; Venator Capital Management LTD Lowered Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $3.89 Million as Share Value Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $177.69. About 2.59M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.73% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Diligent Investors has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Commercial Bank invested 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shelton holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 13,139 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com invested in 0.23% or 9,947 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability holds 1.12% or 6,016 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.42% or 22,977 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 3,250 shares. Motco owns 27,278 shares. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 7,348 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Nottingham reported 1,120 shares. 150 are owned by Ironwood Fin Llc.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen withdraws European application for Remicade biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen completes Nuevolution buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Biotech rockstars snag top posts at fast-growing Peninsula company – San Francisco Business Times” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/03/2019: CGC,WEED.TO,KPTI,UMRX,RIV.V – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, CHGG, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.37 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).