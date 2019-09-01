Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose While Guardian Investment Management Cut Holding by $457,758; Genworth Finl (GNW) Holder Tig Advisors Upped Holding by $2.15 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.67M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors holds 0.01% or 337,676 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Advisors has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 198,012 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 888,900 shares stake. Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.06% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 233,511 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 5.79M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 683,296 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1.21M shares. Maverick reported 0.09% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 358,175 shares. Principal Financial Gp has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.22M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Liability reported 59,006 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 0% or 11,613 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth ends consent solicitation for outstanding notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Ready to Rise – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: PAHC, LCI, SNGX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.