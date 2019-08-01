Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $434,322; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Facebook (FB) Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 51,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 54,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $186.06. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 12,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.38 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $193.51. About 13.57M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook After Dispute Over Ads; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 04/04/2018 – Opinion: Facebook Is Unwieldy by Design. It Needs Independent Oversight; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 09/03/2018 – Facebook to show 25 Major League Baseball games this season; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Avalon Ltd reported 189,439 shares stake. Thompson Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ghp Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 10,124 shares. The Texas-based Scott & Selber Inc has invested 1.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hussman Strategic owns 20,000 shares. First City Capital invested in 3,133 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.41% stake. Finance Counselors owns 90,077 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 1.48% or 27,118 shares. Choate reported 19,783 shares. Private Tru Na has 5,574 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hl Fincl Svcs reported 46,458 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And holds 1,376 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,981 shares to 145,913 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,642 shares to 862,074 shares, valued at $82.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,208 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability owns 97,381 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 5.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 560,431 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Columbus Circle accumulated 289,837 shares. Zweig has invested 1.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Lc reported 52,633 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Commerce stated it has 29,763 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Winfield Assoc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,270 shares. Veritable Lp reported 72,211 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brookstone Cap holds 9,652 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 2,402 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 13,638 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,501 shares.

