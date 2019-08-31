Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose While Clearbridge Investments Lowered by $64.96 Million Its Position; As Logmein (LOGM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Franklin Resources Has Decreased Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 283,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 198,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, down from 482,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 343,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.75M, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 56.75M shares, valued at $61.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,466 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $50.71 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 11,519 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co owns 5,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 226,159 were reported by Massachusetts Ser Ma. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,436 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has 100,792 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 6,403 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.34% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 178,485 shares. 7,163 were accumulated by Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 82,949 shares. 10,431 are held by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 31,955 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Da Davidson And invested in 6,641 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 13,735 shares to 174,444 shares, valued at $53.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 92,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap owns 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,201 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Madison Invest Hldg Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 47,606 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.37% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6.88 million shares. Smith Moore reported 1,376 shares. Amg National Trust Fincl Bank holds 13,313 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Connable Office accumulated 15,020 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & invested in 1.1% or 27,148 shares. 290,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Woodstock has 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). South Texas Money Ltd holds 1.66% or 203,297 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 126,213 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 0.11% or 3,889 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

