Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Raised Position by $453,600; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $431,642

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 10,935 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 8,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $203.99. About 1.99M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 3.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86 million for 34.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 18,020 shares to 159,553 shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 60,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,600 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

