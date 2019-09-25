Amgen (AMGN) Position Maintained by Hamel Associates Inc; Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $196.41. About 1.14 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 9,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $386.72. About 3.67M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.