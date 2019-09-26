Amgen (AMGN) Position Held by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Stake in At&T (T) by $7.50 Million as Shares Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1567.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 227,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 241,773 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 14,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 13.94M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 32,197 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 30,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $195.41. About 1.53 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orbimed Lc holds 0.35% or 122,100 shares in its portfolio. Delta Mgmt Limited reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.03 million shares. Pure Advisors has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Guardian Life Insur Of America, New York-based fund reported 1,795 shares. Adage Capital Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 78,947 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 14,141 shares. Fisher Asset Limited has 163,593 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,737 shares. Asset One invested in 0.34% or 373,142 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Logan Capital has 0.75% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Palouse holds 22,708 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 9,853 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 11,074 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.