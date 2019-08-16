Amgen (AMGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse; The Price Objective is $225.0000; Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Position

In a note revealed to clients on today, Credit Suisse reaffirmed their “Outperform” rating on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock. The target price suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from company’s current stock price.

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 32.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 200,000 shares with $1.74M value, down from 295,000 last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 25.01 million shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.53 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold Amgen Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 555 were accumulated by First Corp In. Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wealthquest Corp invested in 0.53% or 7,348 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Martin Inc Tn holds 0.33% or 5,744 shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 1,625 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 39,815 shares. West Chester Cap reported 6,884 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Synovus Financial Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 58,320 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 349,790 shares. First Fincl Bank & Tru Of Newtown has 2,905 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 239 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 24,518 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.31. About 2.97M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $215.89’s average target is 8.32% above currents $199.31 stock price. Amgen Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20700 target. Citigroup upgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean little changed after roughly in-line Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Transocean has $13 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $8.85’s average target is 129.27% above currents $3.86 stock price. Transocean had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.