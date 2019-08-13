Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Raised Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding by $640,500 as Market Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 9.86 million shares traded or 228.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.54M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 282,546 shares. Bowling Portfolio Llc holds 79,313 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 855,228 shares or 0.16% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 47,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 459,516 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Secor Cap LP reported 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Bokf Na accumulated 52,056 shares. Bogle Management LP De owns 31,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.42% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 39,483 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has 74,501 shares. Jane Street Group Limited reported 57,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 4,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. 5,740 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn. RINN RUSSELL B also bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares to 66,896 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,735 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) by 5 shares to 15 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).