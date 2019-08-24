Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose While Dearborn Partners Trimmed Its Position; Blb&B Advisors Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $483,274

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,288 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 11,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,293 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 3,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co reported 1.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Copeland Cap has 14,513 shares. Leuthold Gp owns 1.47% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 45,193 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 22,800 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Johnson Counsel holds 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 11,137 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 1.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clark Capital Mgmt Gru owns 3,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 1.31% or 32,836 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc holds 0.08% or 2,314 shares. Hillsdale Invest Incorporated reported 0% stake. Profund Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc invested in 0.16% or 3,786 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 62,749 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares to 20,909 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,517 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 114,692 shares to 335,719 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,708 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).