Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While Umb Bank N A Decreased Holding by $14.49 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Valuation Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Cut Position by $382,800

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 78,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,720 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66M, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 535,077 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,810 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 33,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $285.19. About 798,193 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc accumulated 18,688 shares. White Pine Cap Llc invested in 0.09% or 880 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 16,202 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Trust LP reported 257,712 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 97,891 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 111,293 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Commerce reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Castleark has invested 0.96% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arcadia Inv Mi holds 2.85% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 39,552 shares. Financial Bank holds 185,669 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 851 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 87,627 shares. Garde Capital reported 4,676 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP accumulated 11,015 shares.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 19,437 shares to 33,172 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 204,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 13.84 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.