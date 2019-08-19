Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While L & S Advisors Decreased Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Has Trimmed Position by $358,608

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.11. About 884,598 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 20,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,147 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 27,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 1.14 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 284,371 shares. Drexel Morgan & owns 2,510 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. First Western Cap Company holds 4.34% or 1,605 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability owns 7,239 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mcrae Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,238 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.35% or 224,087 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Company reported 2,573 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1St Source Natl Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated reported 19,239 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Proshare Ltd Co reported 597,346 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 4,370 shares to 5,997 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 24,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.02 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Company has 28,567 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Calamos Advsr holds 513,614 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 2,845 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commercial Bank holds 804,875 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Llc stated it has 952,000 shares. 2,165 were accumulated by Fosun Interest Ltd. Beacon Gru holds 11,209 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 223,660 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Markston Int Limited reported 105,537 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept reported 55,906 shares stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,223 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & has invested 2.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,480 shares to 18,150 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.