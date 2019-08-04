Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Holding; As Vf (VFC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Lifted Position

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 53,961 shares to 33,791 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,954 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,950 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 115,534 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 77,023 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 147,945 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.37% or 10,755 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 50 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 27,539 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 62,743 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 164,097 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boston Limited Com has 0.53% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 120,417 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 204 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).