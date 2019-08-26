Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Cut Holding; As Retrophin (RTRX) Market Valuation Rose, Emory University Has Upped Stake by $389,114

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.33M shares traded or 121.65% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.3% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 554,421 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.78% or 62,602 shares. State Street reported 27.45M shares. Regal Advisors Llc holds 2,025 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sageworth accumulated 0.01% or 532 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 3,448 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Inc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 73,850 shares. Moreover, Choate Investment Advsr has 0.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 19,783 shares. Invsts owns 8.96M shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amica Mutual holds 0.51% or 21,632 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.71% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Asset One Limited accumulated 351,160 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 69 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares to 109,641 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares to 32,477 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,884 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.