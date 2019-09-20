Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.27 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $3.79 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 17,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,929 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 21,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 1.78 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 84,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 661,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.01M, down from 745,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 5.88 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 1.53 million shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $31.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,200 were reported by Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company has 774,577 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com reported 218,385 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp reported 4.9% stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,361 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 122,709 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.22% or 17.46 million shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 374,789 shares. Stifel holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.45 million shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabelli Funds Limited accumulated 676,987 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sigma Counselors holds 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 41,539 shares. Saturna Capital holds 0.9% or 678,264 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.07% or 91,273 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 14.32 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,617 shares to 6,009 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).