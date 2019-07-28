Amgen (AMGN) Holding Upped by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While West Chester Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 2,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 24,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Inc holds 93,386 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 46.13 million shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 0.06% stake. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Opus Capital Gru Ltd accumulated 2,609 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0.03% or 587 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Drexel Morgan invested in 0.42% or 2,510 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,719 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jump Trading Lc owns 3,043 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,950 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock Gained 10% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump’s Order on Kidney Care Lifts These Dialysis Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 58,593 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $115.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 987,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,297 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 372,463 shares. Moreover, C Worldwide Gru A S has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,505 shares. 52,023 are owned by Roberts Glore Incorporated Il. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Co owns 122,206 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 210 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank holds 115,739 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alta Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,801 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iron Fin Limited Liability invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Elm Advisors Ltd invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smead Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Capital Mgmt Communication reported 13,332 shares. First LP holds 0.15% or 523,988 shares in its portfolio.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.