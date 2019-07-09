Amgen (AMGN) Holding Maintained by Pitcairn Company; Managed Asset Portfolios Position in Nokia (NOK) Cut by $373,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,726 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 14,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 8.87 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 24/05/2018 – Creating the technology to connect the world sustainably and responsibly – Nokia publishes its 2017 People & Planet Report; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.39M for 126.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia: My First Trade Idea Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions NYSE:NOK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nokia confirms 42 commercial 5G deals across the globe – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EB, AAPL & NOK – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia Stock Is a Short-Term Trade And Thatâ€™s About It – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 1,714 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,627 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/12/2019: SYBX, CTRV, AXGT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Science Of Biotech Investing With Bhavneesh Sharma (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Amgen & NVIDIA – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,040 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 1,239 shares. Winslow Asset owns 28,392 shares. Lazard Asset has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 288,454 shares. 4,312 are held by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Legal And General Gru Inc Public Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.96 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clough Capital Prns Lp invested 1.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2,773 shares. Northside Capital owns 2,946 shares. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & has invested 1.87% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Parametric Limited Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.30M shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 0.3% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).