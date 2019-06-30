Amgen (AMGN) Holding Has Lifted by Cadinha & Co Llc; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Upped by Sfe Investment Counsel

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 143.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 21,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 14,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.63M shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,648 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 75,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,127 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,092 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

