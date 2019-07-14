Amgen (AMGN) Holder Wallington Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $6.49 Million; Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) Valuation Rose While Tiaa Cref Investment Management Decreased Position

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 134,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 249,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 585,433 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). American Int Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 165,311 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 34,078 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Fund Management holds 9,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Research & Management Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 856 shares in its portfolio. Ftb stated it has 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moors & Cabot has invested 0.05% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Weiss Multi owns 131,004 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Btim reported 382,629 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 107,035 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 108,674 shares to 26.52 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 93,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Grubhub Expands Its Network With Dunkin’ Donuts – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Soft Margins Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2019: BYND,BID,GRUB,DNKN – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Market Volatility Have You Worried? 4 Stocks to Buy That Should Do Fine – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: American Teens Love This Private Fast-Food Chain – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Amgen Announces BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) Five-Year Overall Survival Data At EHA 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ACST, ABBV, EYEG, NBRV, AGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2019: AMRN, CUR, IOVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability stated it has 0.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 16,296 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company owns 587 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brookmont Mngmt accumulated 17,375 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Assetmark holds 0.01% or 8,242 shares in its portfolio. Opus Point Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1,242 shares. Clough Prns Ltd Partnership holds 64,515 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc owns 5,176 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough holds 0.05% or 2,803 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 45,599 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 12,443 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,926 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 49,728 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.