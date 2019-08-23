Amgen (AMGN) Holder Wallington Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by $309,240

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $199.59. About 1.66M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Boltwood Management stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Calamos Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 119,317 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.08% or 76,321 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com accumulated 3,498 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 4.72 million shares. 428 were accumulated by Parkside Bankshares &. California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Oh accumulated 1.16% or 262,084 shares. Amer Ins Tx reported 72,017 shares. Pggm Investments reported 897,566 shares stake. British Columbia Invest, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 444,548 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 24,530 shares to 718,635 shares, valued at $29.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JNJ, CLSD, NTRA, RTRX, GMAB, ADMA, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Llc has 1.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capstone reported 1,644 shares. First City Management reported 3,133 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brave Asset Mngmt holds 1.33% or 12,563 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Com stated it has 1.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 13,327 are held by Trexquant Inv Lp. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.28% or 31,385 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,559 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northeast Invest Management accumulated 0.06% or 3,986 shares. 7,619 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wellington Llp reported 3.23 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.