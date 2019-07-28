Amgen (AMGN) Holder Wallington Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $6.49 Million as Valuation Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Cummins Ord (CMI) Stake as Share Price Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.67% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 396,278 shares. Excalibur Management Corporation holds 6,270 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 21,822 shares. 219,121 are owned by Oak Ltd Oh. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.17% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Northstar has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Navellier And Associates Incorporated accumulated 0.62% or 21,105 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 237,735 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.84 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 4,765 are held by Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited. State Street has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 36,986 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd has invested 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Whittier Com Of Nevada invested in 12,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DaVita, Fresenius, Baxter, Amgen and CVS – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51M for 10.07 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.