Amgen (AMGN) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its Stake by $5.74 Million; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Position in Progress Software (PRGS) Decreased by $4.00 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 93,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 481,988 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02M, down from 575,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 259,535 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 31,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 465,539 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.77M, down from 496,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) CEO Yogesh Gupta on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Progress Software Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progress Named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (NYSE:OEC) by 347,956 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 143,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Amgen Really as Cheap as It Looks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen Stock Perked Up Last Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 125,847 shares to 354,434 shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 13,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).