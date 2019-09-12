Amgen (AMGN) Holder River Road Asset Management Upped Holding; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holder Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 224,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, down from 518,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 179,517 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 32,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 285,153 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.55M, up from 253,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $195.39. About 1.40 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 19.82 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 42,555 shares to 630,546 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL) by 53,078 shares to 734,810 shares, valued at $45.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,406 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR).