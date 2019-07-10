Amgen (AMGN) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Upped Its Holding by $2.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $416,208 as Stock Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,551 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 27,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.41. About 500,186 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,647 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 190,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 2.00M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,633 shares to 6,214 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,875 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust Co stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 2,410 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Investment House Lc holds 0.92% or 44,662 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 34,116 shares. Roundview Capital Llc holds 0.25% or 5,628 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 7,893 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 0.71% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 12,422 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 1,688 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 12,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability owns 3,885 shares. Moreover, Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 8,594 shares. 7,026 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsr. Cardinal Cap Management Inc invested in 1.68% or 88,202 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schulhoff has 14.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,381 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Oppenheimer And Co holds 175,406 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc has 2,702 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.45% or 38,293 shares. Arrow stated it has 49,615 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.44% or 208,351 shares. 3.87 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability accumulated 42,780 shares. Liberty Capital owns 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,662 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.