Amgen (AMGN) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Position by $531,090 as Stock Value Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.53 Million

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 31,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 69,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 100,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 990,459 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 53,373 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 50,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 1.29M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares to 6,183 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,556 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.96 million for 30.29 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,705 shares to 40,722 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. $3.62M worth of stock was sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4. 11,489 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares with value of $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH.