Amgen (AMGN) Holder One Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $643,167; Shareholder Voya Investment Management Raised Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Position

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 74.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 36,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 85,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 48,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 580,516 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 20,779 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 24,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,515 shares to 155,713 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 43,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,159 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

