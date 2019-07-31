Amgen (AMGN) Holder Monetary Management Group Cut Its Stake by $526,365; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Valuation Declined, Great Point Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $2.00 Million

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 178,519 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,193 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 19,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 2.01M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/03/2019: UMRX, MOR, GSK, RDHL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: AMRX, OASM, AKTS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27,447 shares to 40,839 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.54% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 69,139 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 14,271 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 6,551 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc owns 19,643 shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,947 shares. Mrj Capital owns 19,365 shares. Coldstream Management reported 18,530 shares stake. Citadel Llc owns 193,620 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Communications stated it has 5,000 shares. 7,317 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Com. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.68% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 12,628 shares. King Luther Cap Corp has invested 0.92% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,587 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated reported 105,651 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,677 are held by Bamco Inc. Artal Gru owns 1.65 million shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 88,000 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). First Trust Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 16,238 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 483,811 shares. 124,486 were reported by Alps. Prudential Financial reported 4,610 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 1.84M shares. Franklin Res holds 0.02% or 651,377 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Bailard holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 10,400 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 42,964 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 50,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $43.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 479,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).