Amgen (AMGN) Holder Midas Management Boosted Position; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $4.78 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,385 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 71,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 2.91 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,564 shares to 109,302 shares, valued at $14.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “World’s Foremost Blockchain Experts And Groundbreaking Projects Part Of The Upcoming BiTA Symposium – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 105,565 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. National Asset stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,715 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 58,239 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has 275,205 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 27,197 shares. 258,635 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. Franklin Street Inc Nc stated it has 3,345 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 181,118 were reported by Comerica Bank. Koshinski Asset Inc owns 8,402 shares. Generation Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 17,806 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 192.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.