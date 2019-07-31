Amgen (AMGN) Holder Marco Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Declined While Nea Management Company Has Increased by $2.19 Million Its Position

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 11,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,786 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, down from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 2.01 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 387,029 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurinia’s CEO Glickman Spills Tidbits For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurinia Offers A Lot Of Upside Potential With Upcoming Phase 2 Dry Eye Disease Study Readout – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Stock Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AUPH, LXRX and TEUM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q1 Loss – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 39,796 shares. Mitchell Capital Company has 0.42% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability owns 6,318 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company has 157,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv Mngmt has invested 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). D L Carlson Inv Group Inc stated it has 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 827 shares. Hl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.18% or 128,838 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1.14M shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru invested in 0.36% or 9,904 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,557 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.