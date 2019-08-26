Amgen (AMGN) Holder Laffer Investments Lowered Holding; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $5.13 Million as Share Price Declined

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 90 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51B, down from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $205.14. About 2.94M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership analyzed 21,484 shares as the company's stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 171,554 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.16M, down from 193,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $200.62. About 47,123 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 18,898 shares to 815,425 shares, valued at $69.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 175,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire" on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Credicorp Ltd (BAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares to 1,745 shares, valued at $1.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D).