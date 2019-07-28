Amgen (AMGN) Holder Laffer Investments Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Rose While Welch Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $3.26 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 90 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 billion, down from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares to 2,943 shares, valued at $2.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc.