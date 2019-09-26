Amgen (AMGN) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.72 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69M, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.81 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 26,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 19,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 2.28 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,351 shares to 891,851 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Advisers Limited Co invested in 236,299 shares. Community & Invest reported 1,676 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Communications holds 0.83% or 11,540 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 15,609 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 181,910 shares. Adage Partners Group Inc Limited Liability has 78,947 shares. 5,336 are owned by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Regentatlantic Lc reported 54,523 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc invested in 0.09% or 11,158 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd holds 15,647 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Company accumulated 32,443 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,490 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has 1.76% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Could Amgen's Latest Bad News Boost the Chances of More Acquisitions? – The Motley Fool" on September 18, 2019

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA) by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou by 42,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019