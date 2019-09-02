Amgen (AMGN) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.99 Million; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $495,075

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 6,425 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 62,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr owns 9,080 shares. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 4,765 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. First Personal Ser reported 2,342 shares. Northside Limited Liability holds 2,946 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Excalibur Corporation has invested 1.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company holds 23,854 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 80,047 shares in its portfolio. 7,951 are held by Meridian Counsel. 554,247 were accumulated by Merian Global (Uk) Ltd. Stephens Ar reported 34,152 shares. Monetary Mgmt holds 1.29% or 17,193 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 21,822 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 13,851 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares to 86,053 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) by 5 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06B for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $619.67 million for 19.71 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

