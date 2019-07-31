Amgen (AMGN) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Its Stake

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $184.53. About 2.09M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 25.95M shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,829 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 123,302 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 806 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,521 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 62,391 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 171,870 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 73,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 0.35% or 75,617 shares. Blair William Comm Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 106,393 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc accumulated 73,267 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Horizon Invests owns 30,386 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, New Drugs Shine – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Amgen and Gilead Sciences Better Buys After Second-Quarter Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bailard holds 0.11% or 8,952 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 0.58% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). United Capital Advisers Ltd stated it has 239,750 shares. Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,500 shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.87% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division reported 9,301 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Limited Co has 0.82% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 189,439 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department stated it has 22,446 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Kistler owns 12,541 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 425,704 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,242 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,573 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,164 shares to 21,085 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).