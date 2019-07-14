Amgen (AMGN) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Cut Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Increased Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc analyzed 6,856 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

