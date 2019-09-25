Amgen (AMGN) Holder Hightower Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Mig Capital Stake in Ball (BLL) Has Lowered by $4.44 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 10,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 440,964 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.30M, up from 430,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.31. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 64,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 590,689 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.34M, down from 655,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.34. About 1.92 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 16/04/2018 – Jonathan Ball Named Chief Marketing Officer of Advice Local; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36M for 25.12 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 88,510 shares to 321,518 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 264,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,463 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Listed Fds Tr.