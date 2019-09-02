Amgen (AMGN) Holder Guardian Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Iberiabank Cut Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $3.28 Million

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 29,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 64,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.00 million shares traded or 35.19% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $210.72 million for 15.36 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6,013 shares to 116,536 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06B for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.