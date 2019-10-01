Amgen (AMGN) Holder Guardian Capital LP Increased Position by $4.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Greenlight Capital Boosted Position in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP)

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 23,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 90,537 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.68 million, up from 66,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $192.96. About 1.11 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 214,958 shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 924,800 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $77.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 187,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,025 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teekay LNG Partners Announces $100 Million Common Unit Repurchase Program and Results of Special Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flex LNG: Poised To Thrive? – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay LNG Partners to Increase 2019 Distributions by 36 Percent and Eliminate K-1 Reporting for Unitholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 71,981 shares to 12,898 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 53,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,135 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,179 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm. Howard Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,144 shares. Capital Rech Investors stated it has 29.56M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 15,996 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.15% stake. Connable Office invested in 0.51% or 14,966 shares. Commerce Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 227,976 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Co owns 1,122 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 215,402 shares for 12.88% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 39,573 shares stake. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 68,138 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks owns 36,395 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,168 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Business Fincl Service has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Company accumulated 19,420 shares.