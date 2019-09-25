Amgen (AMGN) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Lifted Position; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shares Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased by $6.15 Million Its Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 279,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 913,424 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.31 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 756,425 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 15,912 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 12,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $196.62. About 312,453 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23,982 shares to 203,335 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Fd Cda Ltd (CEF) by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,150 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 4.24 million shares to 7.35 million shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 227,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 60.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.