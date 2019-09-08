Amgen (AMGN) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Increased Its Ao Smith (AOS) Holding by $8.41 Million; Shares Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 997,825 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 454 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 33,677 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40B, up from 33,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.83% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 478,400 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 88,431 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.54% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 45,945 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 9,000 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 113 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 417,303 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 4,261 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp reported 119,523 shares. Blackrock reported 9.70 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 188,323 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co invested in 0.88% or 499,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 8,924 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 5,928 shares. 51,844 are held by Davidson Invest Advsrs. First Business Fincl Svcs has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). M&R Management holds 6,312 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 597,346 shares. Smith Salley & Associates holds 18,253 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 236,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 9,993 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 24,044 shares. Page Arthur B reported 3,925 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 38,293 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 34,116 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.44% or 259,066 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 306 shares or 0% of the stock.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 2,231 shares to 349,526 shares, valued at $14.84 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,555 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS).