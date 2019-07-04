Amgen (AMGN) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Decreased Holding by $307,230; Horseman Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,293 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 3,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23,368 shares to 492,957 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,038 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,838 shares. Albion Gp Ut holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,014 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust owns 8,192 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Capstone Investment Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Garde Cap, Washington-based fund reported 2,761 shares. Primecap Ca holds 2.66% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 19.03M shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Lc reported 2.18% stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 320,733 shares. 3,269 were reported by Private Asset Mngmt. Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 29,931 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 7,003 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 49,728 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.14% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 12,117 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,104 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt holds 2.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,934 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 920 shares. 39,152 were reported by Harris Assocs L P. Willis Invest Counsel holds 167,400 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 251,782 shares. Westfield Capital Management Communications Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,320 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 5.28M shares. Clearbridge Limited Com owns 6.78M shares. Westwood Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northside Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wallace Mgmt holds 2,606 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.15% or 29,030 shares.

